The Big Bang Concert on the 4th

Details

Everything you are looking for on July 4th! Great music, view of the fireworks over Lake Estes, food vendors, local beer/wine, parking and shelter! This year we have 2 acts that tour the nation and abroad. The Fab 4, Beatles tribute band, bring amazing talent and the music that everyone in the family loves, while dressing and looking the part. The Beverly Belles, a sensational harmony singing trio that hearken back to the 40's and 50's with a special patriotic theme for July 4th.